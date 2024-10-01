Seattle weather: Clouds to sunshine Wednesday with cooler temperatures

We warmed up nicely this afternoon with sunbreaks and temperatures peaking in the mid to low 70s for the warmest spots. Highs today warmed above seasonal average further south, and cooler to the north where clouds remained.

Tonight we will see the clouds and showers that remain taper through the morning. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Clouds will be around to start the day Wednesday, with a few sprinkles possible.

Temperatures will remain cool as the upper level trough moves through western Washington. Sunshine will return in the afternoon.

Skies will clear out on Wednesday and Thursday with more sunshine. A stronger system will move through Friday, bringing showers and cooler temperatures to the region. It will also get a bit breezy as the front moves through. A few morning clouds and sprinkles early Saturday is possible, but we will see more sunshine and milder temperatures through the weekend. A chance of showers will return early next week.