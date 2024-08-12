Seattle Weather: Cloudy and cooler Tuesday

Clouds started the day Monday, but the sunshine broke through for areas around Puget Sound.

Temperatures were cooler this afternoon as clouds continued to hang around. It was slightly warmer Monday compared to Sunday, but still below seasonal average.

Overnight clouds will return with mild temperatures in the mid 50s. Thunderstorms this evening have the potential to continue through early Tuesday morning.

Clouds will be around at the start of the day Tuesday, and will continue through the evening. There is another chance of thunderstorms through midday in central Washington.

With plenty of cloud cover and onshore flow, temperatures Tuesday will be cooler. Highs will only be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

We will see clouds again starting Wednesday, but more sunshine for the afternoon. High pressure will build in for the middle of the week, bringing slightly warmer temperatures. Another upper level low offshore will move in Friday through the weekend, burning more clouds and bringing a chance of showers.