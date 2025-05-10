Seattle Weather: Cool Showers Possible for Mother's Day

After a few spotty showers around Western Washington today, Sunday brings a slightly better chance of afternoon and evening showers. Amounts will still generally be light, around .10-.20", slightly more along the coast.

A more organized disturbance and front will swing through on Sunday. Expand

While I don't expect Mother's Day Sunday to be a wash-out, just pack an umbrella if you are heading outside to celebrate the special moms in your life in case there is a passing shower.

Isolated showers are likely in Seattle for Mother's Day. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Afternoon highs will continue to run cooler than normal on Sunday. Look for highs to top out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

A cool, grey afternoon on Sunday.

Damp weather is possible each day this upcoming week in Seattle. The cool snap will also continue through the week and possibly into next weekend.