Seattle Weather: Cool Showers Possible for Mother's Day

By
Published  May 10, 2025 6:39pm PDT
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle weather: cloudy skies and cooler temps

FOX 13 meteorologist Ilona McCauley has the latest forecast

Seattle - After a few spotty showers around Western Washington today, Sunday brings a slightly better chance of afternoon and evening showers.  Amounts will still generally be light, around .10-.20", slightly more along the coast. 

Chance of showers for Mother's Day Sunday.

A more organized disturbance and front will swing through on Sunday.

While I don't expect Mother's Day Sunday to be a wash-out, just pack an umbrella if you are heading outside to celebrate the special moms in your life in case there is a passing shower. 

Mostly cloudy skies and occasionally wet weather are on the way for Seattle on Mother's Day.

Isolated showers are likely in Seattle for Mother's Day. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Afternoon highs will continue to run cooler than normal on Sunday.  Look for highs to top out in the upper 50s and low 60s. 

Afternoon highs remain cooler than average for Sunday.

A cool, grey afternoon on Sunday. 

Damp weather is possible each day this upcoming week in Seattle.  The cool snap will also continue through the week and possibly into next weekend. 

The extended forecast for the Seattle Metro area.

Damp weather is possible each day this upcoming week in Seattle.

