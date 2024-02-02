Seattle weather: Cooler and drier for the weekend

A mainly dry day around Western Washington today. Many locations were lucky enough to see sun breaks today and temperatures warmer than average.

The recent rains, along with partial clearing, will allow for some fog development overnight tonight, into Saturday morning. We will likely see fog again early Sunday morning, too. Overnight lows will also feel quite a bit chillier compared to the last several evenings. Cooler air will also allow snow levels to drop once again, although not a lot of moisture around to get significant snow to fall.

Much of Western Washington will see gradual drying over the weekend. A few spotty showers may remain for Saturday with highs near normal, in the upper 40's and low 50's. Sunday looks to be the choice day this weekend with more blue skies and temperatures in the 40's.

Although this first week of February is forecast to be a bit cooler, the overall trend for this month shows much of the Pacific Northwest to be warmer than normal.

A fair quiet week for our area. Slight rain chances are possible for Monday and Tuesday, with slightly better chances for the end of next week.