Seattle Weather: Drier days ahead for eclipse

A much cooler day around Western Washington compared to yesterday. Afternoon highs were almost 20 degrees cooler today than yesterday. Many spots struggled to make it out of the 50's.

A quieter night after heavy rain rolled through late last night and early this morning. We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a few isolated showers and some light mountain snow. Snow levels are forecast to be around 2000' with about 1-3" accumulations possible.

Afternoon temperatures will remain cool tomorrow with highs again only in the upper 40s to low 50s.

All eyes will be on the sky on Monday for the partial solar eclipse here in Western Washington. Right now, the skies look to be partly cloudy, so decent viewing for the big event!

The weather looks a bit unsettled for the next few days. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers at times through Sunday morning. Next week is looking a little warmer and drier.