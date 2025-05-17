Seattle Weather: Drippy and Cool End to the Weekend

A busy weekend around Puget Sound with Kendrick Lamar and Sza also taking the stage Saturday night at Lumen Field. Rain is forecast at times during the concert with cool temperatures dropping into the 40s.

Chance of rain continues through the night.

A convergence zone will settle in tonight around the King and Snohomish County area. Rain may be heavy at times with some thunder possible. Another weak disturbance will swing through tomorrow with scattered showers.

Another weak disturbance swings through on Sunday with additional scattered showers.

Onshore flow will keep our temperatures cooler than average through the weekend, but a warm-up is expected by next weekend as we celebrate Memorial Day.

Onshore flow continues on Sunday with afternoon temperatures still cooler than normal.

Along with the cooler-than-normal weather in Seattle this week, there's an almost daily chance of showers as well. We are still looking drier, though in time for Memorial Day weekend next weekend.