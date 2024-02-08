Seattle Weather: Dry and cooler Friday

We had a few sunbreaks today and isolated scattered showers along with cooler temperatures.

Showers return later tonight, which could bring a few inches of mountain snow to the Cascade Passes.

Overnight temperatures will be cooler, with lows in the 30s. Winds will be on the lighter side.

Skies will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry on Friday. We could see isolated sunbreaks, as well as early mountain snow showers.

Highs on Friday will again be on the slightly cooler side. Average high temperatures for this time of year are around 50F.

Mountain passes will be good to go for the weekend. The main snow showers will be tonight, and dry out by Friday morning.

Temperatures will start to bounce back to more average conditions, and we will see low 50s by late next week.