Seattle weather: Dry but cloudy weather for New Year's Eve

We're tracking scattered rain today, but drier weather takes hold just in time for New Year's Eve! We do have to watch for low-hanging clouds and fog potentially developing around the strike at midnight tomorrow.

Interestingly enough, we've likely already hit our high temperatures for the day earlier this morning. Later this afternoon, temperatures will hover in the upper 40s to low 50s. Wear a warm rain jacket because scattered showers are in the forecast today.

While there could be a trace of snow along Stevens Pass today, we're not expecting snow for Snoqualmie Pass.



Along the South Washington Coast through tonight, sneaker waves could continue to create dangerous conditions.

A few showers linger into early Sunday morning. Otherwise, we're expecting patchy fog tomorrow morning. That will clear for afternoon sunshine. Conditions are looking dry for the Hawks game! Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m.

Even though the weather will be dry for late New Year's Eve into New Year's Day, there might be fog cropping up before midnight. If the fog is thick enough, it might impede our view of the fireworks shows around Puget Sound. Stay tuned because this forecast will probably evolve hour-by-hour tomorrow!

New Year's morning will be frigid with widespread fog likely around the Puget Sound lowlands. In isolated cases, we could be dealing with freezing fog and black ice on bridges and overpasses. Once the fog lifts, Western Washington will enjoy afternoon sunshine. The weather will be chilly but dry for the Winter Classic!

Showers redevelop Tuesday afternoon and evening. Most of Wednesday looks dry right now. Forecast models aren't aligned with what to expect on Thursday, but I'm currently going with a chance of rain.



Starting Friday and lasting into next week, temperatures take a nosedive. Data suggest that we'll enter a trend of cool and wet weather which bodes well for the ski resorts that are hungry for fresh snow! Stick with us for further details as we keep a close eye on things.

Have a wonderful, fun and safe new year! Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13 :)



Meteorologist Abby Acone

