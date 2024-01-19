Seattle Weather: Dry start and mild temps Saturday, late showers return

We saw showers to start the day Friday, skies have dried up this evening. Highs this afternoon topped out in the mid to upper 40s.

For tonight, showers will taper off and skies will be mainly dry. Mostly cloudy skies overnight with calmer winds.

Overnight lows will be above freezing for most. A few locations will still be near freezing, but temperatures will bounce back to near normal overnight lows.

Cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions through the first part of Saturday. We could even see a few sunbreaks midday Saturday.

High temperatures will warm back up into the upper 40s. This is over TWENTY degrees warmer compared to what we saw a week ago!

Showers will return later Saturday, mainly after the sun goes down. We will see just rain for the lowlands as snow levels remain high Saturday evening; 3500'.

Showers will continue through Sunday and into next week. Temperatures will continue to warm into the low 50s by midweek.