Seattle weather: Drying out by Monday afternoon

Sunday had plenty of scattered showers and clouds along with highs in the low 50s.

We will see scattered showers continue overnight into early Monday. The wind will be breezy at times through the morning.

Overnight lows will be mild, dropping only into the low to mid 40s.

A few showers to start on Monday, but the rain will start to taper by midday into the afternoon.

Highs Monday will be in the upper 40s, so a little cooler than average, also compared to Sunday.

Skies will dry out Monday afternoon into the evening with clearer and cooler skies. We will see a rain break through Wednesday afternoon.

A few showers return for the end of the week along with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Snow levels may drop into the foothills late Wednesday as cold air filters in at the same time as our next weather system. Stay tuned!