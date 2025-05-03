Seattle Weather: Drying out Sunday with highs in the 60s

It was a much cooler and cloudier day compared to earlier in the week, with highs Saturday only reaching the mid to upper 50s.

It was a much cooler and cloudier day compared to early in the week, with highs Saturday only reaching the mid to upper 50s.

Skies will remain cloudy and cool this evening with showers coming to an end.

Skies will remain cloudy and cool this evening with showers coming to an end. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs Sunday will be a few degrees warmer as clouds give way to sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures reaching the low 60s.

Highs Sunday will be a few degrees warmer as clouds give way to sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures reaching the low 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

High pressure will continue to build to the start the work week with highs back in the upper 60s to low 70s. The warmest day this week will be Tuesday with highs getting closer to the 80 degree mark. A few clouds and only a slight chance of showers Wednesday, then we dry out and warm back up.