Seattle Weather: A few isolated storms remain in the mountains

The upper level low will continue to exit the area with another round of isolated storms possible in the mountains. Dry lightning will increase the risk of fire danger. The chance for storms will decrease after Sunday. In the lowlands, we will wake up to a marine layer with skies clearing in the afternoon.

The marine layer burns off by the afternoon with more sunshine.

We will maintain enough of an onshore flow that our afternoon highs will remain comfortable with near normal highs.

Afternoon highs remain near normal to close out our weekend.

Our days continue getting shorter. We've already lost about 2 hours since the summer solstice back in June. By late August, our sunsets will be before 8pm. 6 o'clock sunsets will return by the end of September.

Our days continue getting shorter. By late August, our sunsets will be before 8pm. (FOX13 Seattle) Expand

A quiet week ahead with skies staying dry and near normal afternoon highs. By next weekend, a chance of showers finally returns to the forecast.