Seattle weather: Frigid, foggy mornings with afternoon sunshine

Bundle up this week! On an almost daily basis, we're forecasting frigid, foggy mornings with afternoon sunshine.

After a cold start to the day, we're expecting highs to reach the mid 40s. Dress in warm layers if you're lucky enough to go to the Apple Cup. Oh, and GO COUGS!! :)

Through at least Wednesday, we'll experience a very common weather pattern. Each morning will feature fog and freezing fog: the latter can be especially dangerous because icy spots can develop on roads and sidewalks. Areas of frost are also possible this week. Tack on extra time in the morning to scrape your windshield and warm up your car this week.



Here's a look at our Fog Futurecast for Sunday. It could take quite some time for the fog to lift.

Through Wednesday, the morning fog will give way to afternoon sunshine each afternoon. While the dry and sunny weather is usually treasured this time of year, stable weather patterns like the one we're tracking can trap any pollutants in the atmosphere - particularly where wood burning is common. There may be air stagnation issues due to a ridge of high pressure overhead. Stay with us for updates!



Here are links to watch the air quality more closely:

Cloudier skies are on the way for Thursday. Friday (December 1st!) will mark the return of our classic trifecta: lowland rain, mountain snow and breezy weather.

Take good care!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on X @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)