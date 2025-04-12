Seattle Weather: A Frosty Night with a Warm Up Later Next Week

We enjoyed a nice mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a few light showers that lingered in the foothills into the late afternoon. High temperatures were still a little cooler than average, topping out in the low and mid 50s. The ridge will begin to build in by tonight with a drier, northerly wind. This will bring in cooler air from Canada overnight and early Sunday morning. A Frost Advisory is in effect beginning at midnight till 8am. Be sure to care for the tender plants to ensure they are protected from the cold tonight.

Overnight lows will be the coldest in the Chehalis Valley, where they will dip to near freezing. Most other spots will wake to temperatures in the mid and upper 30s.

The sunshine will be plentiful during the day on Sunday with afternoon highs warmer into the low 60s. Skies will be drier with some great bluebird skiing in the mountains.

A nice stretch of weather is ahead for the week as skies will remain mostly sunny for most of the week and highs by Friday nearing 70 degrees.