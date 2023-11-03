Seattle weather: Gusty Winds & Rain Returns Overnight into Saturday

A calm and cloudy Friday before the weather ramps up again tonight into the weekend.

Showers have started to move in along the coast this evening and will continue to become more widespread by 11 p.m. through overnight.

Showers and gusty winds will be the story Saturday, making it a Weather ALERT Day . The heaviest rain will be through early Saturday morning as the cold front moves through, the winds will increase behind the front.

Winds will also impact the area with a Wind Advisory in effect Saturday morning through evening for the north interior and the coast. Wind gusts between 40-50mph.

Winds through Saturday afternoon will be gusty around the Pacific Northwest as well, gusts between 25-35 mph and could create more power outages and down tree branches.

Through the afternoon, post-frontal showers will be scattered and there is enough potential for instability that we can't rule out an isolated thunderstorm. Highs will be mild – upper 50s to low 60s.

Rain will be scattered on Sunday with lighter winds. Steady rainfall continues for early next week and the next break of showers looking mid/end of week.