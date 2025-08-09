Seattle weather: Heat Advisory Begins Sunday

Temperatures continue to heat up around the region. A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 2pm on Sunday till 10pm on Tuesday. The Yakima Valley and spots eastward will see even hotter temperatures, prompting an Extreme Heat Warning for the same timeframe.

Warmer weather ahead beginning tomorrow through Tuesday.

Afternoon highs on Sunday will range from the low to mid 80s, with a few spots even making it to 90. Temperatures in Central and Eastern Washington will climb to over 100 degrees tomorrow.

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures headed to Western Washington to end the weekend. (FOX13 Seattle)

Due to the Bear Gulch fire near Lake Cushman west of the Hood Canal, smoke could travel elsewhere in Puget Sound through Tuesday as the weather heats up in the next few days. At times, air quality could drop to an "unhealthy for sensitive groups" level if not worse from time-to-time. However, most backyards should experience "good" to "moderate" readings. If your health is impacted by smoke, check air quality levels throughout the weekend. Avoid outdoor workouts if air quality becomes unhealthy for you.

Air quality could drop in the coming days due to slightly smoky weather in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Cooler, onshore flow will return by midweek with highs lowering back to the lower 70s with more clouds through the weekend.