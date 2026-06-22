Seattle Weather: Heating up to start the workweek

We will be seeing a very similar weather set up as last week when many in Western Washington saw temperatures soaring into the 90s. A ridge of high pressure, along with a thermal low off the coast will increase the offshore flow beginning Monday afternoon, sending highs back to near records through the middle of the week.

Offshore winds will be heating Western Washington up once again.

Sunny skies to start the week with nearing 90 degrees in some locations. Along with the hot, dry conditions, fire danger will also be elevated during this time. More outdoor burn bans will go into effect beginning Monday in preparation for the hot, dry summer ahead.

Parts of Western Washington warming to near 90 degrees.

A heat advisory will begin on Monday at 11am through late Wednesday night. During this time, we will see highs near 90 degrees, with Tuesday being the hottest day. Be sure to take breaks if spending time outdoors and stay hydrated.

Seattle weather may create a moderate risk for heat-related illness, especially for vulnerable groups. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A toasty start to the week with much-needed rain on the way by the end of the week. We will see a HUGE temperature swing from the beginning of the week at 90 degrees to the low 60s by the end of the week.