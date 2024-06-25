Seattle Weather: Increasing clouds and later showers Wednesday
It was a beautiful sunny day for the Pacific Northwest with plenty of blue skies and above-average high temperatures.
High temperatures peaked for the week this afternoon! Temperatures topped out in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Clear skies this evening, but clouds are slowly filling in along the coast ahead of our next frontal system.
Overnight clouds will fill in with mild temperatures and winds will start to pick up a bit along the coast.
Lows will stay above average, temperatures only dropping into the 50s by Wednesday morning.
Clouds and showers will increase throughout the day Wednesday along with cooler afternoon temperatures. Highs will be below average, topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with showers along the coast in the early evening, and a few sprinkles around the Puget Sound.
There is also a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the Cascades, especially to the north, through the evening hours.
Showers will continue into Thursday along with the coolest temperatures of the week. We start to warm up and dry back out by Friday into Saturday. A few shower chances again Sunday into Monday.
