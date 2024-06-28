Seattle Weather: Isolated light rain for the busy weekend

We had a chance to enjoy the sunshine today, even if it was for a short time, as clouds are already increasing this evening and overnight. Friday night will be comfortable with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

We have a VERY busy weekend ahead in Western Washington! Several sporting events are going on both Saturday and Sunday, along with Pride events both days. The weather looks like it will hold. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain/sprinkles late Saturday night and Sunday morning. The better rain chances will be in the North Sound along a convergence zone and in the mountains.

Even with the increasing clouds and light rain chances, the afternoon will be very nice with highs near normal in the 70's in much of Puget Sound. It will be a little cooler along the coast.

It looks like summer conditions will begin right on cue for us here in the Northwest, July 5th. By Tuesday, a ridge will build in and strengthen through the end of the week and beyond. Look for afternoon temperatures to warm to the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.