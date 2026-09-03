Seattle weather: Looking drier for Labor Day weekend

The Brief Puget Sound will see below-average September temperatures in the 60s, with spotty showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday. Conditions will improve heading into the Labor Day weekend, featuring a mix of sun and clouds alongside drier weather for most of Western Washington. Temperatures will gradually warm up by early next week, reaching the mid-70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.



Fall-like weather will continue in the Puget Sound area with a mix of sun and clouds and cooler than average temperatures.

An upper-level low spinning offshore will keep our weather cooler with mountain showers possible through the weekend. In the lowlands, expect plenty of clouds, isolated showers and temperatures running well below early-September norms.

Seattle weather Thursday afternoon and evening

We will continue to see spotty showers this afternoon and evening, with the possibility of some isolated thunderstorms. Any storms that develop could produce brief heavy rain and gusty winds this afternoon, but most locations will be dry later this evening.

High temperatures Thursday will struggle to get out of the 60s. Tonight will be chilly for September, with lows dropping into the mid-40s to low-50s.

Rain showers will end and we'll be looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies Friday morning in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers for some Friday

The upper-level low will settle over Western Oregon on Friday. That should give Western Washington a bit of a break at times, although we're not completely out of the woods.

Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine with spotty showers possible, especially later in the day. Temperatures will remain cool, with highs in the 60s.

Showers could roll off the Cascades into the Puget Sound lowlands on Friday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seattle Labor Day weekend forecast

Saturday through the weekend looks mainly dry with partly cloudy skies. The best chance for showers will be Saturday and Sunday in the Cascades.

For much of Western Washington, Sunday should feature a mix of clouds and some sun and warmer temperatures.

Monday looks like the best day of the holiday weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, with a few spots potentially reaching the mid-70s.

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Looking ahead to Tuesday and Wednesday

Tuesday and Wednesday will remain partly cloudy with temperatures warming to the mid 70s by midweek.

Labor Day weekend should be mainly dry with highs back in the 70s. (FOX 13 Seattle)