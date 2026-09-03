Idaho man charged with murder in death of Centralia, WA woman

The Brief Police arrested 56-year-old Douglas Bowen and charged him with first-degree murder in the August shooting death of 55-year-old Patricia Marceaux in her Centralia home. Investigators linked Bowen to the crime after the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office in Idaho contacted Centralia detectives regarding a separate out-of-state homicide investigation. Automated license plate readers placed Bowen's vehicle in Marceaux's neighborhood during the homicide, leading to his arrest in Idaho and pending extradition to Washington.



Police arrested an Idaho man and charged him with first-degree murder in the August homicide of a 55-year-old woman in her Centralia home.

(Centralia Police Department)

The backstory:

On Aug. 5, 2026, the Centralia Police Department responded to a home near Marion Street and Creekside Court for a welfare check on 55-year-old Patricia Marceaux, because she hadn't reported to work.

Officers found her dead inside the home. An autopsy determined that she died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Centralia Police Department then launched a homicide investigation, with assistance from the Lewis County Sheriff's Office and the Washington State Patrol.

The Idaho connection and the cross-state suspect

What we know:

During the investigation, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office contacted Centralia detectives after identifying a former Lewis County resident as a suspect in their own June 2026 homicide investigation in Idaho. The suspect in the Idaho murder case was identified as 56-year-old Douglas Bowen of Hayden, Idaho.

Using Flock cameras, investigators determined that a vehicle associated with Bowen had traveled from Idaho to Washington and was in Marceaux's neighborhood when she was murdered.

Centralia detectives then coordinated with Idaho detectives on a plan to detain Bowen and to obtain search warrants for his vehicle, home and storage unit.

SWAT team arrests murder suspect in Hayden, ID

On Aug. 12, Centralia detectives traveled to Hayden to assist. The next day, Bowen was stopped and detained by the Kootenai County Regional SWAT Team. He was interviewed by detectives from both agencies and arrested in Idaho on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of possession of an explosive device.

Bowen's home, vehicle and storage unit were searched, and detectives seized multiple items, including a firearm. The suspect remained in custody in Idaho on the weapons-related charges.

On Aug. 26, Centralia detectives returned to Idaho for a follow-up interview. Later, detectives brought the case to the Lewis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, which obtained a warrant charging Bowen with the first-degree murder of Marceaux.

What's next:

Bowen has been booked into the Kootenai County Jail on that warrant, and he will be extradited to Washington, and booked into the Lewis County Jail.

What we don't know:

Details regarding the out-of-state murder case remain limited at this time, and authorities have not yet released information regarding a possible motive or the specific circumstances leading up to Marceaux's death.

What you can do:

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Centralia Police Department at 360-330-7680.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release issued by the Centralia Police Department.

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