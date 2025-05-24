Seattle Weather: Light Rain on Memorial Day

Our Memorial Day weekend is in full swing, and we are enjoying this beautiful view of Mount Rainier today. Lots of sunshine and warmth as many are celebrating this long holiday weekend.

Plenty of blue skies and warmth around Puget Sound today. (FOX13 Seattle)

Onshore flow will increase clouds during the day, leading to slightly cooler temperatures. Afternoon highs will again be above seasonal averages, ranging from the 60s in the coastal regions to the 70s in the Puget Sound lowlands.

While clouds will be increasing throughout the day on Sunday, it will remain dry. A weak front will arrive late Sunday into early Monday with a chance of light rain. There is also a chance of thunderstorms, especially just east of the Cascades.

After some light showers on Monday, a big warm-up is forecast in Seattle this upcoming Wednesday.