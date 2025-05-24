Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Weather: Light Rain on Memorial Day

Published  May 24, 2025 6:41pm PDT
Seattle - Our Memorial Day weekend is in full swing, and we are enjoying this beautiful view of Mount Rainier today.  Lots of sunshine  and warmth as many are celebrating this long holiday weekend.

Picture of Mount Rainier from our valley cam.

Plenty of blue skies and warmth around Puget Sound today. (FOX13 Seattle)

Onshore flow will increase clouds during the day, leading to slightly cooler temperatures. Afternoon highs will again be above seasonal averages, ranging from the 60s in the coastal regions to the 70s in the Puget Sound lowlands. 

Increasing clouds and slightly cooler on Sunday.

Onshore flow will increase clouds during the day, leading to slightly cooler temperatures.  (FOX13 Seattle)

While clouds will be increasing throughout the day on Sunday, it will remain dry. A weak front will arrive late Sunday into early Monday with a chance of light rain.  There is also a chance of thunderstorms, especially just east of the Cascades. 

Slight chance of showers by late Sunday night.

A weak front will arrive late Sunday into early Monday with a chance of light rain. (FOX13 Seattle)

After some light showers on Monday, a big warm-up is forecast in Seattle this upcoming Wednesday.

The extended forecast for the Seattle area.

A chance for light showers on Monday. A big warm-up is forecast in Seattle this upcoming Wednesday. (FOX13 Seattle)

