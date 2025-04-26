Seattle Weather: Light Rain Returns Next Week

We enjoyed yet another beautiful day with plenty of blue skies. Afternoon highs were a little cooler today as the onshore flow brought temperatures back to near average.

Onshore flow kept temperatures a bit cooler today.

By Sunday, some more clouds will filter into our region, although skies will stay dry. Spots in the north sound, especially Skagit and Whatcom counties, will see a bit more sunshine than locations in the central and south sound. Skies here will be partly cloudy. Another nice day is forecast for all as we close out this weekend.

After enjoying a nice stretch of blue skies, a few clouds will be around Sunday, but still dry.

Tomorrow will be opening day at Emerald Downs. It will be a great day at the track with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s.

Partly cloudy and comfortable for Sunday's opening of Emerald Downs.

After enjoying a nice dry stretch last week, a chance for light showers returns early in the week. Sunshine and warmth return by midweek, and we finish off the month of April with another 70 degree day.