Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Weather: Light Rain Returns Next Week

By
Published  April 26, 2025 7:08pm PDT
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle weather: light showers on the horizon

FOX 13 meteorologist Ilona McCauley has the latest forecast

Seattle - We enjoyed yet another beautiful day with plenty of blue skies.  Afternoon highs were a little cooler today as the onshore flow brought temperatures back to near average. 

Afternoon highs observed around western Washington.

Onshore flow kept temperatures a bit cooler today. 

By Sunday, some more clouds will filter into our region, although skies will stay dry.  Spots in the north sound, especially Skagit and Whatcom counties, will see a bit more sunshine than locations in the central and south sound. Skies here will be partly cloudy.   Another nice day is forecast for all as we close out this weekend. 

A few more clouds will move into Western Washington during the day Sunday.

After enjoying a nice stretch of blue skies, a few clouds will be around Sunday, but still dry.

Tomorrow will be opening day at Emerald Downs.  It will be a great day at the track with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s.  

Forecast for Emerald Downs opening day on Sunday.

Partly cloudy and comfortable for Sunday's opening of Emerald Downs. 

After enjoying a nice dry stretch last week, a chance for light showers returns early in the week.  Sunshine and warmth return by midweek, and we finish off the month of April with another 70 degree day. 

The extended forecast for the Seattle metro area.

A chance of light showers return on Monday night and Tuesday.

Expand
Weather