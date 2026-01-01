Seattle Weather: Light showers Friday, mountain mixed rain/snow

We start the new year with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers into the evening. The Cascade passes will see a mix of rain and snow into the morning hours with the potential for freezing rain overnight. Looking ahead to the weekend, more showers with milder temperatures. We will also see potential coastal flooding issues due to higher than usual astronomical tides.

We start the new year with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers into the evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A mix of rain, snow and freezing rain is possible for the mountain passes through Friday morning. Overnight we could see freezing rain producing ice accumulation on road surfaces. Several inches of snow are also possible for Stevens Pass and the higher elevations.

A mix of rain, snow and freezing rain is possible for the mountain passes through Friday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Mild temperatures overnight with a few scattered showers, lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Mild temperatures overnight with a few scattered showers, lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Freezing rain is possible for the early morning hours Friday over the passes. Scattered showers are also expected through the afternoon.

Freezing rain is possible for the early morning hours Friday. Scattered showers are also expected through the afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs on Friday will be milder with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Scattered showers are around with lighter amounts into the weekend.

Highs Friday will be milder with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Another round of rain and breezy winds are expected to move in on Saturday evening into Sunday. Temperatures will cool back down next week into the mid 40s.