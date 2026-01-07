Seattle weather: Lowland rain, intense mountain snow

The Brief Snow over the Cascade mountains will be intense Wednesday into Thursday. In the lowlands, there could be a mix of heavy rain/snow/sleet/small hail/graupel at times through Thursday. Wednesday will be breezy and cloudy with isolated lightning strikes.



Grab your rain jacket and umbrella! Scattered showers are forecast on Wednesday with pockets of heavier showers and more snow in the Cascades.

At times Wednesday, the rain could be excessive, dropping visibility on the roads. Here and there in the lowlands, there may be a mix of rain/snow/sleet/small hail/graupel. Any wintry mix is most likely late Wednesday into Thursday. By Thursday morning, some of the Cascade valleys could experience minor snow accumulation, but snow won't likely stick in elevations below about 700 feet.

Highs will range in the 40s in Seattle in the coming days with rainy weather at times. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect as heavy snow is expected through Thursday afternoon for the Cascades. An extra one to two feet is forecast through tomorrow. Check WSDOT conditions and restrictions before traveling!

Intense mountain snow is forecast for the Washington Cascade passes. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Light, wet snow is forecast along the Olympic Peninsula west of Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Highs will stay chilly into Thursday, only reaching the low 40s. Breezy pockets are also possible.

Breezy, dark and wet weather is forecast in Seattle on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

As high pressure builds Friday into Saturday, drier weather will return for a brief spell. However, the weekend is also looking rather dark and gray. Sunday and Monday will mark a slight uptick in shower chances. Snow levels will rise to 6,000 feet in elevation on Monday.

Rainy weather is a real possibility in Seattle again by Sunday and Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

