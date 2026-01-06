High avalanche danger through Snoqualmie, Stevens passes in WA Cascades

The Brief A winter storm warning is in effect through Thursday evening, with 2 to 4 feet of snow and high avalanche danger expected in the Washington Cascades. Difficult driving conditions are forecast over Snoqualmie and Stevens passes, with traction tires advised, oversized vehicles prohibited and restrictions subject to change. Avalanche danger is high in the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie and North Cascades areas, with considerable danger near Winthrop and Leavenworth.



A winter storm warning is in effect from Tuesday morning through Thursday evening, bringing heavy mountain snow and high avalanche danger to the Washington Cascades.

Keep reading for mountain pass driving conditions, travel restrictions and avalanche danger levels.

Winter storm warning issued for western WA

According to FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan, snow levels will drop to around 2,000 to 3,000 feet on Tuesday. The heaviest snow will fall between noon and 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

What they're saying:

"Expect difficult driving conditions during this time over all of the Washington mountain passes," said MacMillan. "Two to four feet of snow is expected at the Cascade passes through Thursday."

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Washington Cascades, where heavy mountain snow is expected Tuesday through Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Driving conditions on Snoqualmie Pass in WA

As of 10 a.m., it was snowing lightly on Snoqualmie Pass. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the roadway is bare and wet with snow and slush in some places. Traction tires are advised, and oversized vehicles are prohibited.

I-90 Snoqualmie Pass traffic cameras

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (WSDOT)

Driving conditions could change as a weather system capable of dropping 2 to 4 feet of snow moves through the Washington Cascades in the coming days. Crews remind drivers to keep chains on hand in case restrictions are upgraded.

US-2 Stevens Pass travel conditions in WA

As of 10 a.m., it was snowing lightly on US-2 Stevens Pass. Some WSDOT cameras along this route appear to be covered in ice or water. There is currently compact snow and ice on the roadways – traction ties are advised, and oversized vehicles are prohibited.

US-2 Stevens Pass traffic cameras

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (WSDOT)

"US 2 Stevens Pass between milepost 64 and 85 (pass summit to Coles Corner) is open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with pilot car operations," WSDOT said. Officials say there will be no eastbound through access between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Driving conditions and restrictions could change as snow is expected to continue in the area. Be sure to visit WSDOT's website for the latest traffic alerts.

Avalanche danger in WA mountain passes

According to Avalanche.org, there is high avalanche danger in the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest and North Cascades National Park areas. Avalanche danger is considerable farther east near Winthrop and Leavenworth.

(Avalanche.org)

Farther south, Mount Rainier National Park and the Gifford Pinchot National Forest are seeing moderate avalanche danger.

Travel through areas with high avalanche danger is not recommended.

Seattle weather forecast

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation, Avalanche.org, original reporting by FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan and FOX 13 reporter Taylor Winkel.

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.