Seattle weather: Rain, breezy wind, and heavy mountain snow on Tuesday

The Brief A strong frontal system will bring widespread rain, gusty winds, and falling snow levels to Western Washington starting Tuesday. Two to four feet of snow is expected in the Washington Cascades through Thursday, with dangerous travel conditions over mountain passes. Wind advisories and winter storm warnings are in effect as another system arrives Wednesday before drier weather returns by the weekend.



A strong frontal system hitting western Washington on Tuesday will bring widespread rain, breezy winds, and heavy mountain snow.

In the Puget Sound lowlands, it will be breezy with increasing widespread rain. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will bring breezy wind, widespread rain and heavy mountain snow to Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow levels will drop to around 2,000 to 3,000 feet on Tuesday. The heaviest snow will fall between noon and 8:00 PM on Tuesday.

Expect difficult driving conditions during this time over all of the Washington mountain passes. Two to four feet of snow is expected at the Cascade passes through Thursday.

A winter storm warning is in effect from Tuesday morning through 4 p.m. Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Washington Cascades where heavy mountain snow is expected Tuesday through Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Along with the rain and snow, breezy to gusty winds are also expected on Tuesday for the Puget Sound area.

The usual windy spots, like Whidbey Island and Western Whatcom County could see gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range, while the central and south Puget Sound areas will see gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range.

Winds will ease up Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A wind advisory is in effect for the north Puget Sound, the northwest Washington Coast and the Strait of Juan de Fuca on Tuesday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Steady rain will move on Tuesday night, but on and off rain showers will remain. Another frontal system will hit on Wednesday, lowering snow levels to around 1,500 feet.

We could see some "chunky rain" early Thursday morning in the Puget Sound lowlands if showers remain. We will be closely watching areas around the Cascade foothills for potential snow accumulation.

Snow levels will remain below the passes this workweek in the Washington Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The rest of Thursday and Friday will bring a chance of some isolated showers with drier weather expected by Saturday.

It will be breezy and wet with heavy mountain snow the next two days in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

