Winter storm warning in WA Cascades to bring 2-4 feet of snow

Western Washington will get a break from the action Monday afternoon, but a stronger frontal system is set to hit on Tuesday, bringing widespread rain and heavy mountain snow.

Light to moderate rain showers are falling Monday morning in parts of the Puget Sound area. Those should wrap up by the end of the morning commute. The rest of the day will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-40s.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Tuesday morning, a strong system will move into Western Washington, bringing widespread lowland rain, breezy winds, and heavy mountain snow. Snow levels will drop to around 2,000 to 3,000 feet on Tuesday. Two to four feet of snow is expected at the Cascade passes through Thursday.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Along with the rain and snow, breezy to gusty winds are also expected on Tuesday for the Puget Sound area. The usual windy spots like Whidbey Island and Western Whatcom County could see gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range, while the central and south Puget Sound areas will see gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range.

Steady rain will move on Tuesday night, but on and off rain showers will continue through Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will bring a chance of some isolated showers with drier weather expected by the weekend.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Major stretch of US 2 reopens in WA, lifting spirits for Skykomish businesses, residents

Police identify mother, son as 2 killed in Mercer Island murder-suicide investigation

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Seattle’s most anticipated new openings in 2026

WSDOT announces Revive I-5 work begins this January in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.