Seattle weather: Widespread rain, gusty winds and heavy mountain snow Tuesday

The Brief A strong cold front arrives late Monday into Tuesday, bringing widespread rain, gusty winds, and heavy mountain snow across Western Washington. A Winter Storm Warning begins at 4 a.m. Tuesday, with two to four feet of snow possible in mountain passes by Thursday. Wind gusts could reach 45 to 50 mph Tuesday, while wet, windy conditions last through midweek before drier weather returns this weekend.



A strong cold front moves in late Monday into Tuesday, bringing widespread rain, heavy mountain snow and gusty winds.

A strong cold front moves in late Monday into Tuesday, bringing widespread rain, heavy mountain snow and gusty winds. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tuesday morning will see plenty of rain and heavier mountain snow through midday. Winds will also pick up early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday morning will see plenty of rain and heavier mountain snow through midday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. for heavy mountain snow. We could see two to four feet of snow in our mountain passes by Thursday afternoon.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect Tuesday morning at 4am for heavy mountain snow.

The wind will pick up early Tuesday, with the strongest winds for the northern interior. We could see gusts around the Puget Sound up to 45 mph.

The wind will pick up early Tuesday, with stronger winds for the northern interior.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect 4 a.m. Tuesday through 12 p.m. in the north interior for gusts up to 50 mph.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect 4am Tuesday through 12pm in the north interior for gusts up to 50mph. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain, breezy winds and mountain snow continue through Thursday. A few showers linger into Friday and temperatures will slowly get milder. We are looking at drier skies this weekend with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Rain, breezy winds and mountain snow continue through Thursday. A few showers linger into Friday.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Major stretch of US 2 reopens in WA, lifting spirits for Skykomish businesses, residents

Police identify mother, son as 2 killed in Mercer Island murder-suicide investigation

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Seattle’s most anticipated new openings in 2026

WSDOT announces Revive I-5 work begins this January in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.