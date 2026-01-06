Seattle weather: Heavy mountain snow, rainy and breezy Wednesday

The Brief Western Washington will see rounds of rain, low-elevation mixed showers, and heavy mountain snow through Thursday as a strong storm moves through. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Cascades, with significant snowfall, cool temperatures, and gusty winds up to 35 mph. Conditions are expected to improve by Friday, with drier weather, rising snow levels, and milder temperatures heading into the weekend.



Rounds of rain and heavy mountain snow Tuesday as a stronger system moves through western Washington.

Snow levels will remain low through Thursday as a few mixed rain and snow showers are possible each morning. Snow levels will rise as milder air returns for the weekend.

Showers will continue to be scattered Wednesday with pockets of heavier showers and more snow in the Cascades.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect as heavy snow is expected through Thursday afternoon for the Cascades.

Highs will be on the cooler side Wednesday, reaching only the low 40s. Winds will also be breezy at times, gusts between 20-30 mph, possibly up to 35 mph.

Scattered showers and mountain snow will continue Thursday, with winds breezy at times. High pressure will start to build Friday into the weekend with drier skies. Milder temperatures and sunbreaks are expected.

