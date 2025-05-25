Seattle Weather: Memorial Day morning showers, afternoon sunshine

It was a sunny and warm Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. High clouds started to stream in this evening, with showers returning overnight.

Clouds started moving in this evening and showers are expected by Monday morning for the Puget Sound. A few thunderstorms are popping up in central and eastern Washington.

It will be a mild evening with overnight lows in the mid to low 50s. Showers will slowly move further eastward by Monday morning.

Highs for Memorial Day Monday will be a few degrees cooler than what we saw this weekend, peaking in the mid to upper 60s. After a few morning sprinkles, skies will dry and clear out for more afternoon sunshine.

We will see a major warm up by Wednesday this week with highs in the mid to upper 80s. This will be the warmest day we have seen this year so far!

Skies will be mainly dry for the extended forecast, besides a few light showers possible Thursday.