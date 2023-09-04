Seattle weather: Mild week ahead with temps hovering around 70 degrees

It's a gray start to Labor Day. We close out the long weekend with light rain showers and fog. Those sprinkles and showers taper off into the afternoon. Then partly to mostly cloudy conditions for the later hours.

Temperatures today started cooler than the last few days with temperatures in the 60s. Afternoon highs will settle into the upper 60s for today and tomorrow. Onshore flow continues to keep us cool and below normal for this time of year.

By Wednesday, high pressure builds and a new front will warm the region slightly into the low 70s.

There may be a new weather system that brings precipitation back to the forecast mid-week.