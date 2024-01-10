Seattle Weather: Mixed rain & snow showers possible Thursday

Overnight temperatures are going to drop into the low 30s with a few scattered showers and increasing snow for the Cascades.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect early Thursday morning as heavy snow and wind gusts up to 45mph are expected.

Thursday we could see a few snowflakes mixed in with rain showers throughout the day. No major accumulation is expected.

The best chance of snowfall will be north near Everett and the southwest interior. Snowfall totals 1-4".

High temperatures Thursday will only top out in the low 40s, well below seasonal average. This will be the warmest day we see until mid-next week.

Cold air will move in Thursday evening through the early week, which will drop lows into the single digits for areas in the north and highs will struggle to get above freezing.

A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect 4pm Thursday as arctic air starts to filter in from the north. Increased winds and freezing temperatures will make temperatures feel well below zero.

A few snowflakes are possible early Friday morning. Looking to dry out and cool down to end the week. Snow chances on Saturday are looking more unlikely for Western Washington. The surface low that was looking earlier in the week to bring us snow is forecasted to go further south into Oregon. Cold temperatures will continue into early next week.