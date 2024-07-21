Seattle Weather: Morning clouds and cooler Monday

Today, with a high of 77 degrees, we have officially ended our streak of +80 degree days at SeaTac Airport. Yesterday's 88F marked 17 days at +80 degrees at SeaTac, which set a new record!

TODAY HIGH TEMP (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures remain hot for the rest of the state, with a Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning through Monday evening.

HEAT ALERTS (HEAT ALERTS)

We saw some early clouds and even a few sprinkles today in Western Washington, but the rain didn't amount to much. Only a few spots measured any sort of rainfall accumulation.

Rain Since Midnight (FOX 13 Seattle)

Clouds will increase again overnight as marine air pushes further inland.

TONIGHT FORECAST PM (FOX 13 Seattle)

Lows will also be a few degrees cooler after a cooler afternoon, dropping into the mid to upper 50s.

Regional Overnight Lows (FOX 13 Seattle)

A cloudy start to our Monday with marine status and low clouds especially along the coast.

FUTURECAST 8AM (FOX 13 Seattle)

The highs will be the coolest we have seen since the beginning of July, only reaching the mid to low 70s. Skies are expected to slowly clear, but some spots may have some trouble with stubborn clouds.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

Morning clouds will again be around Tuesday, but highs will rebound into the upper 70s. A slightly cooler week ahead, no major rain or significant weather expected.