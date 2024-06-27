Seattle Weather: Morning clouds to sunbreaks and 70s Friday

Wednesday's temperatures were well below seasonal average as clouds and showers moved through.

TODAY HIGH TEMP

Scattered showers around the Puget Sound with mostly cloudy skies for most through the evening. Showers tapering this evening.

Radar

Rain fall totals were light for most of Western Washington, with the most rainfall around Everett and Arlington due to a weak convergence zone.

Rain Since Midnight Western Washington

Clouds will continue overnight into early Friday morning as showers taper later this evening.

TONIGHT FORECAST PM (FOX 13 Seattle)

Overnight temperatures will be slightly cooler than the last several nights as afternoon highs were a bit cooler. Lows dropping into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Regional Overnight Lows

Clouds will start our Friday, but skies will remain dry as high pressure continues to build.

FUTURECAST 7am (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs will rebound to the low to mid 70s Friday afternoon with more sunbreaks into the afternoon.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

Skies are looking cloudy and mainly dry for Saturday, but there is a slight chance of evening light showers. Sprinkles continue Sunday into Monday, but temperatures remain rather mild. Drier skies expected Tuesday into the middle of next week as temperatures warm above average as we get closer to the Fourth of July Holiday!