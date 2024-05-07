Seattle Weather: Mostly sunny and 60s return Wednesday
A mix of sun and clouds today with a few showers around earlier. Temperatures are slightly warmer with highs into the upper 50s to low 60s.
TODAY HIGH TEMP
You might also notice how late the sun has been setting, giving us plenty of daylight! Today we will see 14 hours 48 minutes and 46 seconds. We actually see more daylight at the beginning of May than we do on the same day in August. The longest day of the year is Summer Solstice, June 20!
DAYLIGHT TRACKER GRAPH (FOX 13 Seattle)
TONIGHT FORECAST