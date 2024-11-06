Seattle weather: Mostly sunny and mild Thursday, rain returns this weekend

We saw beautiful sunshine this afternoon and nice mild afternoon temperatures. Enjoy the sunshine for the next several days before changes return for the weekend!

We saw beautiful sunshine this afternoon and nice mild afternoon temperatures. Enjoy the sunshine for the next several days before changes return for the weekend!

Temperatures today warmed up nicely, peaking in the mid to upper 50s for Seattle to the South Sound. A little cooler northward as clouds lingered a little longer.

Temperatures today warmed up nicely, peaking in the mid to upper 50s for the south sound.

Tonight we will see clear skies and chilly temperatures. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s this evening with areas of patchy frost and fog.

Tonight we will see clear skies and chilly temperatures. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s this evening with areas of patchy frost and fog. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs in the mid to upper 50s on Thursday as high pressure builds in the Pacific Northwest.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s on Thursday as high pressure builds in the Pacific Northwest.

Highs will stay nice and mild through the end of the week as the high pressure keeps us milder. Clouds and showers will return by Saturday, but the cooler air will return with a frontal system moving in Sunday.

Highs will stay nice and mild through the end of the week.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy Friday and most of Saturday, but showers will start to move in from the coast midday Saturday.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy Friday and most of Saturday, but showers will start to move in from the coast midday Saturday.

A series of frontal systems will move through this weekend, bringing more lowland rain, mountain snow and breezy winds. Temperatures will also drop back below seasonal average through midweek.