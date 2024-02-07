Seattle weather: No major storms this week in Western Washington

Typically, this is the stormiest time of year in Western Washington, but Mother Nature is only serving up isolated showers this week. No major storms are in the immediate forecast for Seattle and the surrounding area.

After working through some clouds this morning, glorious sunshine is on the horizon this afternoon. Keep in mind: there may be spotty showers at times, but most backyards will wind up dry. Highs will lift into the mid to upper 40s for most. There might be light snow across the Olympics and Cascades.

Tomorrow will be cloudier, but some fleeting glimpses of sunshine could make a showing. A light shower is a possibility during the daytime.

Late Thursday into early Friday, there will be a brief shot of moisture with stray rain showers in the lowlands and light snow for the mountains. Friday afternoon will feature sparkling sunshine.

Saturday will be mostly dry. Make plans to get outside before the showers return Sunday.

The low 50s could make a comeback Monday and Tuesday. We'll alternate between showers and sunbreaks for the start of next workweek.

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone), Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv