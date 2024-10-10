Seattle weather: Northern Lights viewing possible tonight

The Northern Lights could be in view for Western Washington on Thursday night as a ridge of high pressure gradually builds over the Pacific Northwest, bringing a mix of clouds and sunshine through Friday.

It will be a cool Thursday, with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

It will be cool with increasing sunshine Thursday after morning clouds in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We have another chance to see the Northern Lights in Washington State on Thursday night. High clouds could be in the mix, which might hamper viewing, but if you'd like to try, get away from the city lights and look north after sunset.

The Northern Lights will be visible as far south as Washington State Thursday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

High clouds could hamper tonight's viewing of the Northern Lights in Western Washington, but there is still a chance. (FOX 13 Seattle)

If you are heading to the Thursday Night Football Seahawks game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field, it should be a gorgeous, but cool night for football. Make sure to bring a jacket for after the sun goes down.

It will be a mainly sunny start, but a cool finish to tonight's Thursday Night Football game between the Seahawks and 49ers. (FOX 13 Seattle)

As high pressure builds over the region, this coming weekend looks beautiful, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures close to 70 degrees. The next chance for rain hits next Tuesday.