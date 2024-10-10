Northern Lights could be visible in Seattle Thursday night

People living in western Washington could catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights on Thursday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle has forecast a possible G4 magnetic storm. With the celestial event, comes the chance for spectators to catch a glimpse of the aurora, commonly known as the Northern Lights, Thursday evening through early Friday morning.

According to the NWS, the weather is expected to cooperate with mostly clear skies.

A G4 magnetic storm is classified as "severe" on the space weather scale, with potential disruptions to satellite operations and power systems. However, such geomagnetic events also increase the likelihood of auroras being visible in lower latitudes than usual.

Residents planning to partake in aurora watching are encouraged to find spots away from city lights for the best viewing experience. Viewing the Northern Lights is often a bucket-list item for many, and the expected clear skies could offer a great opportunity for an unforgettable sight.

