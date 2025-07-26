Seattle Weather: Pleasant Weekend Ahead

The marine push will return on Sunday morning as a disturbance passing to the north of us will keep the onshore flow going through the weekend. Skies will clear later turning partly cloudy.

The marine layer returns on Sunday morning with more sunshine by the afternoon.

A comfortable evening ahead with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s.

A comfortable night around the region with low clouds pushing in.

Sunday will look equally nice. Afternoon highs will be a little warmer than Saturday, but still slightly below average.

After low clouds burn off, partly cloudy skies will close out the weekend. Expand

Temperatures will warm back up by early next week into the 80s. There is a chance for storms in the mountains on Wednesday and Thursday.