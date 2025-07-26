Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Weather: Pleasant Weekend Ahead

By
Published  July 26, 2025 7:11pm PDT
Seattle weather: slow warm up all weekend

FOX 13 meteorologist Ilona McCauley has the latest forecast

Seattle - The marine push will return on Sunday morning as a disturbance passing to the north of us will keep the onshore flow going through the weekend.   Skies will clear later turning partly cloudy. 

A few clouds for early Sunday morning.

The marine layer returns on Sunday morning with more sunshine by the afternoon. 

A comfortable evening ahead with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s.  

Overnight low temperatures for Western Washington.

A comfortable night around the region with low clouds pushing in. 

Sunday will look equally nice.  Afternoon highs will be a little warmer than Saturday, but still slightly below average. 

Partly cloudy skies Sunday afternoon.

After low clouds burn off, partly cloudy skies will close out the weekend.

Temperatures will warm back up by early next week into the 80s.  There is a chance for storms in the mountains on Wednesday and Thursday. 

The extended forecast for the Seattle Metro area.

A pleasant and mild weekend with a warm-up by early next week. 

