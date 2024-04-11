Seattle Weather: Rain clearing in time for the weekend

Sun breaks and mild temperatures yesterday increased the tree pollen for today. High levels of Birch were reported earlier Thursday. With rain on the way, it will help to wash out and lower the pollen for tomorrow.

A weak front is just off the Washington coast and will continue to move inland throughout the evening. Light rain is forecast this evening and overnight. A few lingering showers are possible early Friday morning.

By Friday afternoon, skies will begin to clear out as a ridge of high pressure settles in for the weekend. We will enjoy plenty of sunshine, drier skies and mild temperatures!

Conditions will be ideal for the Mariner's games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the roof to be open! Enjoy spring ball!

After the sunny and mild weekend, cooler air will briefly return early next week with slight rain chances in the lowlands, and light snow possible in the mountains.