A beautiful sunny day with a few clouds and highs in the mid 60s.

Queen Anne Camera

Highs today were a few degrees warmer compared to Sunday and closer to the seasonal norm.

TODAY HIGH TEMP

Tonight we will see increasing clouds and mild overnight temperatures.

TONIGHT FORECAST PM (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain returns Tuesday morning, with showers starting along the coast moving inland by the morning commute. Showers will stick around through the afternoon.

FUTURECAST Rain

Tuesday will be a rather wet day, especially for what we typically see in May. We do need th rain, as we are already seeing drought conditions heading into the drier months.

FUTURE Rainfall Totals ECMWF

Highs Tuesday will also drop several degrees, almost 10 degrees cooler compared to Monday.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

Winds will pick up a bit for Tuesday afternoon as our next system rolls through, gusts up to 30 mph. We will see even stronger winds overnight into early Wednesday as the cold front sweeps across the Pacific Northwest.

Futurecast Wind Gusts NAM 3km (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers will linger through midday Wednesday, but drier skies will return by the evening. A nice rain break Thursday with highs back into the mid 60s. Another round of showers is expected Friday through the early part of the weekend. We could slowly see improving conditions for the second half of the holiday weekend.