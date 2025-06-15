Seattle weather: rain to finally return next weekend

While Seattle has experienced dry weather so far this June, rain will finally return by Friday if not on Wednesday.

Overnight, you can plan on partly to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will tumble to the mid to upper 40s. Grab a sweatshirt or light jacket early Monday.

Overnight, lows tumble to the 40s around the Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs tomorrow and Tuesday will range in the low to mid 70s. Occasional clouds are expected.

Highs will crest into the low to mid 70s in Seattle on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A weak cold front arrives on Wednesday. This could trigger light, isolated showers; however, most will be dry.



Thursday, which is also Juneteenth and the next Sounders match, we’re forecasting high-level clouds and beautiful, filtered sunshine.



Showers, even spotty thunderstorms, could return at some point Friday with a slightly better chance of showers on Saturday. The timing of the rain is still unclear, but we’ll get a better sense day-by-day as we inch closer to the weekend. Fewer showers are likely on Sunday.

Showers may return to Seattle on Friday if not on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone