Seattle weather: Dense fog overnight, rain returns for New Year's Day

The Brief Dense fog is impacting Western Washington, prompting a Weather Alert through 10 a.m. Thursday as visibility drops below a mile in some areas. Freezing fog and icy roads are possible overnight, with black ice a concern as temperatures fall near freezing. Rain returns Thursday with winter impacts in the passes, including possible freezing rain at Snoqualmie Pass and a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 1 p.m.



The FOX 13 Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert for Wednesday night and Thursday morning due to the thick fog. Dense fog has rolled into Western Washington, reducing visibilities to well below a mile in spots. An advisory has been issued and has just been extended until 10 a.m. Thursday. As temperatures tonight fall to near freezing, pockets of freezing fog will be possible. Be sure to slow down as some black will be on the roads.

Visibilities will reduce to below a mile in spots.

After a nice dry stretch, rain will return for the new year. A weak front will move through increasing showers from south to north. By Thursday afternoon, there is a possibility of freezing rain along Snoqualmie Pass. Keep up to date on pass conditions if traveling tomorrow.

A weak front will bring a chance for showers on New Year's Day.

With the possibility of freezing rain and icy conditions through the passes, a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 1 p.m. with spots picking up around 1/10 to 1" of ice accumulation.

Freezing rain is possible along Snoqualmie pass on Thursday.

The new year will start off with cooler than average afternoon temperatures. Layer up as morning lows will be near freezing and afternoon highs nearing the low to mid 40s.

Cooler than normal afternoon to start the new year. (FOX13 Seattle)

Showers return for new year with chances of snow by the weekend. Afternoon highs will be mild with spots in the low 50s.

Showers return for new year with chances of snow by the weekend.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle woman finds hidden cameras aimed at her home

Seattle’s most anticipated new openings in 2026

AI videos, conspiracy claims muddy reality after South King County flooding

South Hill, WA neighbors recall deadly shooting involving deputies

Neighbor explains how she escaped Lynnwood apartment fire that took the life of a neighbor

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.