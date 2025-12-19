Seattle weather: Rain, mountain snow and minor flooding possible this weekend

The Brief While river flooding this weekend is unlikely to be as severe as what we've seen recently, floods are still possible as dam operators do water releases for dam safety. Hefty mountain snow is forecast through at least Saturday. Hit-or-miss downpours could be torrential at times. As temperatures cool in the coming days, there could be an occasional mix of rain/snow/sleet in the lowlands along with small hail. Any wintry mix would be brief and minor.



How much snow is expected in WA mountain passes?

According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone, up to two feet of snow is possible at Stevens and Snoqualmie Passes through Saturday.

"Remember, Stevens Pass is closed between Skykomish and Leavenworth from recent weather impacts," said Acone.

Be sure to check the Washington State Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) website for travel restrictions before traveling over mountain passes.

Is WA expecting more flooding?

While most rivers will generally recede into Saturday, floods are still possible as dam operators do water releases for dam safety.

Because dam-release decisions are made quickly, the National Weather Service says it's difficult to predict the timing and impacts of any flooding with much advance notice. However, on Friday morning, the NWS said flooding is unlikely to be as severe as what our region experienced from recent storms and levee failures.

We will keep a close watch on communities below dams, including those along the Skagit, White, Green, Cedar, Cowlitz rivers and others.

According to Acone, any precipitation over the next week is unlikely to produce new flooding issues. If there are any problems, they will likely be caused by dam releases.

Lowland areas can expect on-and-off rain this week, with periods of heavier rain Friday and Saturday that may reduce visibility and create hazardous road conditions. During these heavier showers, brief and minor mixes of rain, snow, sleet, or hail are possible – especially in the mornings and evenings when temperatures are cooler.

It will be breezy through the weekend, though we don't expect winds to be as bad as what the region endured the last two days.

When does winter start?

The winter solstice arrives at 7:03 a.m. PST on Sunday, Dec. 21.

Is it going to snow in Seattle on Christmas?

According to Meteorologist Abby Acone, Christmas is looking relatively quiet as of now, with isolated showers.