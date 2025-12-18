Seattle weather: Scattered showers and heavy mountain snow Friday

The Brief Heavy rain, gusty winds, and scattered showers continue across Western Washington, with a Flood Watch in place through Saturday. Mountain passes will see heavy snow under a Winter Storm Warning, with several feet expected by late Saturday. Travel conditions may be hazardous, and it's unclear how long river levels will remain above flood stage.



Heavy scattered showers and gusty winds will continue this evening into the overnight hours. A Flood Watch remains in effect for parts of Western Washington through Saturday afternoon. Heavy mountain snow returns to the mountains early Friday morning through Saturday.

Scattered showers and gusty winds will continue this evening into the overnight hours.

Several flood warnings remain in effect for local rivers west of the cascades. No rivers remain at major flood stage, but we are still seeing some locations above flood stage.

Scattered showers around for Friday with cooler temperatures, more snow expected for the mountains.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect early Friday morning through Saturday evening. Heavy snow is expected for all major passes, with several feet of snow possible for White and Snoqualmie by late Saturday. This will be great news for the ski resorts, not so great for drivers.

Winds will be breezy Friday, not as strong as the last several days, but we will still see gusts up to 30 mph.

Scattered showers, mountain snow and breezy winds will be the story through the weekend into next week.

