Seattle weather: Strong winds, scattered rain in WA

Thousands of homes are without power in western Washington after a one-two punch of severe weather in our area. While minor to moderate river flooding is still ongoing, the worst of it is behind us, and the amount of widespread rain will not be as high as what we have seen recently.

More wind in WA today, but not as forceful

Big picture view:

Wind advisories are posted for the coast, inland waters and Puget Sound. Gusts will generally reach 50–55 mph in the North Sound.

This could further complicate efforts for utility crews to restore power. These moderately strong winds, while not as powerful as what we saw Wednesday morning, could perpetuate the risk of fallen trees, downed tree limbs and power outages. In the greater Seattle area, gusts of 45-50 mph are possible this afternoon.

WA river levels finally lowering

This morning, most rivers were dealing with minor flooding with a few ‘moderate’ spots. Water levels have decreased overnight. Most rivers, with at least exception, will fall below flood stage by tonight or tomorrow.

However, we're not out of the woods with flooding yet.

What we know:

According to the National Weather Service, when it comes to rivers below dams like the Skagit, White, Green, Cedar, Cowlitz and others, dam operators will potentially make rapid changes to keep up with conditions for flood management and safety of the dam. As a result, river forecasts beyond a matter of a day or even hours are not certain and are likely to change many times.

Take a look at the rivers still included in active Flood Warnings as of 10:30 a.m. today.

Rain in the mountains, snow on Friday

After waking up to scattered snow over the Cascade passes Thursday morning, snow will transition to rain tonight and snow levels will briefly increase. The milder air will be short-lived because another cooldown is forecast by Friday morning. We're predicting daily rounds of snow for the passes going into this weekend and Christmas week.

If you're traveling over the passes in the coming week (and beyond), it's a good practice to check our forecasts and the WSDOT page for any new conditions and restrictions.

Remember, Stevens Pass remains closed.

Scattered rain lingering today

A wet pattern will persist around western Washington, but rain totals in the coming days won't be as intense as what we've endured in recent days. Keep the waterproof layers with you! The Hawks and Rams will be experiencing wet weather tonight.

Get ready for rounds of lowland rain and mountain snow ahead. Stay with the FOX 13 Weather Team for more!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

