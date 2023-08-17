Seattle weather: Relative cool-down for most of western Washington

Today’s high of 91F at Sea-Tac marks the 4th day in a row of 90+ degree heat! A Heat Advisory stays in effect today until 11 pm after highs today topped out in the 80s and low 90s for Western Washington.

Overnight lows will drop into the 50s and low 60s—so some relief is on the way overnight. A few morning clouds in the forecast to start our Friday with a bit more onshore flow, but the clouds will clear by midday. Plenty of sunshine along with cooler temperatures to end the week- highs in the upper 70s.

As high pressure starts to break down, cooler air will move in Friday and through the weekend.

Dry and sunny conditions stick around through the weekend, but just enough offshore flow will pick up our wind speeds and increase fire danger. This might also pull in some wildfire smoke from the north, we will watch for any major air quality issues for Western Washington. Eastern Washington is under an Air Quality Alert for the weekend!

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Saturday AM through Sunday PM for dry and unstable air mass along with low relative humidity.

Temperatures will be a bit more average into next week with plenty of sunshine and no major rain events.

Stay Cool! - Claire