Seattle Weather: Mild, breezy at times, and scattered showers this weekend

The Brief Cloudy, showery weather continues across the Pacific Northwest this weekend, with mild temperatures in the low to mid-50s and gusty winds, especially along the coast and northern interior. Snow is expected in the mountains, with snow levels around 4,000–5,000 feet, a possible wintry mix at Stevens Pass Saturday morning, and heavier mountain snow developing into next week. Coastal flooding is a concern Saturday due to high tides and storm surge, with a Coastal Flood Warning on the coast and a Flood Advisory for Puget Sound during high tides.



It was another cloudy day for the Pacific Northwest, with scattered showers and mild temperatures. Clouds remained low over the water into the evening.

A few scattered showers this evening with overnight lows in the mid to low 40s. Winds will be a little gusty later this evening into Saturday morning from the south, with the strongest gusts along the coast and northern interior.

Showers will be around Saturday morning with a potential wintry mix for Stevens Pass through 10 a.m. We will see some sunbreaks and drier skies around noon, then another round of rain for the evening hours. Snow levels will be around 4000–5000' into Sunday, so higher elevation mountain snow. We will start to see lowering snow levels by Sunday evening.

Astronomically high tides along with storm surge could create flooding problems along the coast this weekend. A Coastal Flood Warning for the coast Saturday with water heights up to 3.5' above ground level. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for the Puget Sound Saturday during high tides of up to 2.5' above ground level and minor flooding is possible.

Winds will pick up a bit Saturday morning, coming through the cascade passes and the south, creating gusty conditions especially along the coast and northern interior. Winds will pick up again Saturday evening into Sunday with stronger widespread gusts as the next frontal system moves through.

Temperatures this weekend will be mild, reaching the mid to low 50s Saturday and Sunday with scattered showers.

We will see drier skies Monday with less rainfall, but cooler temperatures. A stronger system will move in Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, bringing more widespread rain, breezy winds and heavier mountain snow. Temperatures will also get cooler into next week.

